Clash Royale News Archive

1 Nov 2024

ACARA DAN TANTANGAN OKTOBER
21 Okt 2024

KABAR TERBARU PERJALANAN RATU GOBLIN
21 Okt 2024

PEMELIHARAAN - PERBAIKAN BUG DAN PERUBAHAN KESEIMBANGAN
5 Okt 2024

PEMBARUAN OKTOBER!
1 Okt 2024

Akhir Dukungan untuk Perangkat
30 Sep 2024

PASS ROYALE BERUBAH!
