Clash Royale News Archive
2025年2月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
2月のバランス調整
2025年2月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
恋するランバージャックシーズン！
2025年1月31日
Blog – Clash Royale
鍛冶屋ジャイアントと限界突破P.E.K.K.Aの修正！
2025年1月28日
Blog – Clash Royale
バランス調整＆任意アップデート！
2025年1月24日
Blog – Clash Royale
みんなで作ろう！ロイヤルシェフで調理動画
2025年1月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
宝箱に関する試験的調整：キングタワーレベル1～9
