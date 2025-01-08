Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2025年1月8日
Blog – Clash Royale
1月のバランス調整
2025年1月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
1月のイベントとチャレンジ！
2024年12月26日
Blog – Clash Royale
年末年始はロイヤルシェフでクッキング♪ キャンペーン
2024年12月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
宝箱のカギに関する変更点
2024年12月16日
Blog – Clash Royale
アップデート：新タワーユニット「ロイヤルシェフ」！
2024年11月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
11月のバランス調整
Previous
1
2
3
4
Next