Clash Royale News Archive

2025年1月8日

1月のバランス調整
2025年1月6日

1月のイベントとチャレンジ！
2024年12月26日

年末年始はロイヤルシェフでクッキング♪ キャンペーン
2024年12月20日

宝箱のカギに関する変更点
2024年12月16日

アップデート：新タワーユニット「ロイヤルシェフ」！
2024年11月14日

11月のバランス調整
