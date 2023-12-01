Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2023年12月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

伝説の道にエリートレベル（レベル15）が実装されます！
article image

2023年11月13日

Blog – Clash Royale

11月13日のアップデート
article image

2023年11月8日

Blog – Clash Royale

11月のイベントとチャレンジ
article image

2023年11月6日

Blog – Clash Royale

11月のアップデート
article image

2023年10月23日

Blog – Clash Royale

PC版クラッシュ・ロワイヤルがついに配信！
article image

2023年10月23日

Blog – Clash Royale

App Storeアップデート：2023年10月23日
Previous1011121314Next