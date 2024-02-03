Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2024年2月3日

2024年2月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

キングタワーレベル15で2つ目の限界突破スロットがアンロック
2024年1月10日

2024年1月10日

メンテナンス調整リスト

メンテナンス調整リスト
2024年1月4日

2024年1月4日

1月のバランス調整

1月のバランス調整
2024年1月4日

2024年1月4日

1月のイベントとチャレンジ

1月のイベントとチャレンジ
2023年12月27日

2023年12月27日

任意アップデート

任意アップデート
2023年12月25日

2023年12月25日

私のクラロワ推しユニットは…！

私のクラロワ推しユニットは…！
