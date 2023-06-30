Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2023年6月29日

Blog – Clash Royale

6月30日メンテナンスのお知らせ
article image

2023年6月18日

Blog – Clash Royale

限界突破が登場！
article image

2023年6月12日

Blog – Clash Royale

エリートレベル（レベル15）への到達方法
article image

2023年6月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

クラッシュ・ロワイヤルがワイルドに！
article image

2023年5月26日

Blog – Clash Royale

レベル15へのアップグレードコスト
article image

2023年5月8日

Blog – Clash Royale

クラウン＆宝箱
