2024年5月7日

5月のバランス調整！
2024年5月6日

5月シーズン - 魔法フィーバー
2024年4月11日

デイリーエメラルドダッシュイベント！
2024年4月3日

ダガーガールリリース記念Rush杯トーナメント！賞品でダイヤモンドパスとベビードラゴンぬいぐるみを配布！
2024年4月1日

4月のイベントとチャレンジ
2024年3月18日

3月18日のゲームアップデート
