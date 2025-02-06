Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2025년 2월 6일
Blog – Clash Royale
2월 밸런스 조정
2025년 2월 5일
Blog – Clash Royale
나무꾼의 사랑 시즌!
2025년 2월 3일
Blog – Clash Royale
룬 자이언트 밸런스 조정 및 P.E.K.K.A 진화 수정!
2025년 1월 29일
Blog – Clash Royale
밸런스 조정 및 선택적 업데이트!
2025년 1월 20일
Blog – Clash Royale
상자 개편 실험: 킹 타워 1~9레벨
2025년 1월 10일
Blog – Clash Royale
1월 밸런스 조정
