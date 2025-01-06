Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2025년 1월 6일

Blog – Clash Royale

1월 이벤트 및 도전!
article image

2024년 12월 20일

Blog – Clash Royale

상자 열쇠 변경 사항
article image

2024년 12월 16일

Blog – Clash Royale

게임 업데이트 - 신규 타워 유닛: 로얄 셰프!
article image

2024년 11월 14일

Blog – Clash Royale

11월 밸런스 조정!
article image

2024년 11월 12일

Blog – Clash Royale

2v2 리그가 도착했습니다!
article image

2024년 11월 5일

Blog – Clash Royale

11월 이벤트 및 도전
