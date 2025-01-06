Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2025년 1월 6일
Blog – Clash Royale
1월 이벤트 및 도전!
2024년 12월 20일
Blog – Clash Royale
상자 열쇠 변경 사항
2024년 12월 16일
Blog – Clash Royale
게임 업데이트 - 신규 타워 유닛: 로얄 셰프!
2024년 11월 14일
Blog – Clash Royale
11월 밸런스 조정!
2024년 11월 12일
Blog – Clash Royale
2v2 리그가 도착했습니다!
2024년 11월 5일
Blog – Clash Royale
11월 이벤트 및 도전
Previous
1
2
3
4
Next