Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2023년 10월 2일
Blog – Clash Royale
클래시 할로윈 시즌
2023년 9월 6일
Blog – Clash Royale
카드 골드 비용 감소!
2023년 9월 4일
Blog – Clash Royale
9월 신규 시즌 : 킹스 갬빗
2023년 8월 24일
Blog – Clash Royale
8월 24일 밸런스 조정
2023년 8월 21일
Blog – Clash Royale
Supercell Make 우승 Q&A!
2023년 8월 8일
Blog – Clash Royale
2023년 8월 밸런스 조정
Previous
9
10
11
12
13
Next