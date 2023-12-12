Supercell logo

2023년 12월 12일

게임 업데이트 - 12월 13일
2023년 12월 10일

착한 아이? 나쁜 아이?
2023년 12월 7일

커뮤니티 목표
2023년 12월 7일

12월 이벤트 및 도전
2023년 12월 1일

2024 로드맵
2023년 12월 1일

전설의 길이 변화합니다!
