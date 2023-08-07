Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2023년 8월 7일

CLASH-A-RAMA 시즌
2023년 6월 29일

6월 30일 점검
2023년 6월 17일

카드 진화
2023년 6월 12일

엘리트 레벨 도달 방법(15레벨)
2023년 6월 1일

클래시 로얄과 함께 야생을 보호해요!
2023년 5월 26일

15레벨 업그레이드 비용
