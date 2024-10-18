Supercell logo

18/10/2024

ATUALIZAÇÃO DA JORNADA DA RAINHA GOBLIN
18/10/2024

MANUTENÇÃO: BALANCEAMENTO E CORREÇÃO DE ERRO
8/10/2024

EVENTOS E DESAFIOS DE OUTUBRO
8/10/2024

Balanceamento de outubro
2/10/2024

ATUALIZAÇÃO DE OUTUBRO
1/10/2024

Fim do suporte a dispositivos antigos
