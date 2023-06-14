Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2023年6月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
如何升至精英等級（15級）
2023年6月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
2023年6月平衡性調整
2023年6月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
皇室狠惠來啦！
2023年6月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
《部落衝突:皇室戰爭》散發野性之力！
2023年5月26日
Blog – Clash Royale
15級升級費用
2023年5月9日
Blog – Clash Royale
英雄爭鋒牌組清單！
Previous
13
14
15
16
17
Next