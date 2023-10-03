Supercell logo

2023年10月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

2023年10月平衡性調整
2023年10月2日

Blog – Clash Royale

Clash萬聖節
2023年9月6日

Blog – Clash Royale

卡牌對應的金幣價格下調！
2023年9月4日

Blog – Clash Royale

王翼棄兵
2023年8月24日

Blog – Clash Royale

8月24日維護內容
2023年8月22日

Blog – Clash Royale

Supercell Make活動冠軍Q&A
