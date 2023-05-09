Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2023年5月9日

皇冠與寶箱調整說明
2023年4月18日

【第三方賽事】2023春季皇室Xiake盃
2023年4月3日

4月3日可選更新版本
2023年4月3日

2023年4月平衡性調整
2023年3月31日

​傳奇之路中的超級選卡模式！
2023年3月25日

皇室通行券價格調整
