Clash Royale News Archive

2023年3月25日

戰敗另有出路更新詳情！
2023年3月17日

更新預告：主題季代幣和更多內容！
2023年3月14日

同在一起！拉進距離！
2023年3月4日

更新預告：皇室通行券調整
2023年2月10日

《部落衝突:皇室戰爭》2023年計畫
2023年2月4日

2023年2月平衡性調整
