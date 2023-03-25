Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2023年3月25日
Blog – Clash Royale
戰敗另有出路更新詳情！
2023年3月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
更新預告：主題季代幣和更多內容！
2023年3月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
同在一起！拉進距離！
2023年3月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
更新預告：皇室通行券調整
2023年2月10日
Blog – Clash Royale
《部落衝突:皇室戰爭》2023年計畫
2023年2月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
2023年2月平衡性調整
