Clash Royale News Archive
2025年1月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
1月活動和挑戰！
2024年12月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
魔法鑰匙調整
2024年12月16日
Blog – Clash Royale
遊戲更新：全新皇家塔部隊──皇家大廚！
2024年12月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月活動和挑戰
2024年11月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
2024年11月平衡性調整！
2024年11月12日
Blog – Clash Royale
2v2聯盟賽閃亮登場！
