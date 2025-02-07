Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2025年2月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
2025年2月平衡性調整
2025年2月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
「伐木工的愛」主題季！
2025年2月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
符文巨人平衡性調整和進化皮卡超人問題修復！
2025年1月29日
Blog – Clash Royale
平衡性調整和非強制可選更新！
2025年1月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
寶箱試驗性調整：1至9級國王塔
2025年1月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
2025年1月平衡性調整
