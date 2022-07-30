Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2022年7月30日

2022年8月平衡性調整
2022年6月24日

夏季更新詳情！
2022年6月18日

哥蠻人：突破城牆啦！
2022年4月21日

4月21日維護與平衡性調整內容
2022年4月8日

4月8日維護與平衡性調整內容
2022年4月4日

全新主題季：鐵血礦坑
