Clash Royale News Archive
2022年4月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
2022年4月平衡性調整
2022年3月29日
Blog – Clash Royale
威猛更新詳情！
2022年3月16日
Blog – Clash Royale
系統維護公告（3月16日）
2022年3月10日
Blog – Clash Royale
遊戲將無法支援Facebook功能
2022年3月8日
Blog – Clash Royale
皇冠大行動來囉！
2022年3月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
全新主題季：皇室周年慶
