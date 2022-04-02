Supercell logo

2022年4月2日

2022年4月平衡性調整
2022年3月29日

威猛更新詳情！
2022年3月16日

系統維護公告（3月16日）
2022年3月10日

遊戲將無法支援Facebook功能
2022年3月8日

皇冠大行動來囉！
2022年3月7日

全新主題季：皇室周年慶
