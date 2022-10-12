Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2022年10月12日

Blog – Clash Royale

停止支援：低於iOS 11和Android 5.0的裝置
article image

2022年10月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

2022年10月平衡性調整
article image

2022年9月22日

Blog – Clash Royale

CRL全球總決賽觀賽說明！一起獲取徽章！皇家塔造型等獎勵！
article image

2022年9月20日

Blog – Clash Royale

CRL全球總決賽直播派對！
article image

2022年9月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

歡迎來到Clash嘉年華！
article image

2022年8月6日

Blog – Clash Royale

20勝挑戰強勢回歸！
