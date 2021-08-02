Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2021年8月2日

Blog – Clash Royale

卡等提升卡牌，由你決定！
2021年8月2日

Blog – Clash Royale

主題季第26季：皇室郵輪
2021年7月26日

Blog – Clash Royale

經典牌組挑戰牌組介紹
2021年7月5日

Blog – Clash Royale

主題季第25季：皇室放暑假
2021年6月19日

Blog – Clash Royale

部落戰：夏季更新中說的調整是什麼？
2021年6月7日

Blog – Clash Royale

主題季第24季：叢林大亂鬥
