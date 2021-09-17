Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2021年9月17日

爭奪派對模式票選開始！
2021年9月10日

軍隊生成派對模式票選開始！
2021年9月6日

平衡性調整現已實裝！
2021年9月6日

主題季第27季：屠夫廚房
2021年9月3日

經典1v1派對模式票選開始！
2021年9月2日

玩家社群最新消息
