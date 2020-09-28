Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2020年9月28日

帶你快速了解部落戰決鬥場和頂尖決鬥
2020年9月11日

可選更新版本
2020年9月7日

皇室通行券主題季第15季
2020年9月7日

主題季第15季：怒河爭鋒
2020年8月31日

部落戰2更新詳情！
2020年8月4日

主題季第14季平衡性調整（已實裝）
