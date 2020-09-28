Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2020年9月28日
Blog – Clash Royale
帶你快速了解部落戰決鬥場和頂尖決鬥
2020年9月11日
Blog – Clash Royale
可選更新版本
2020年9月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
皇室通行券主題季第15季
2020年9月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
主題季第15季：怒河爭鋒
2020年8月31日
Blog – Clash Royale
部落戰2更新詳情！
2020年8月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
主題季第14季平衡性調整（已實裝）
