2020年11月2日

2020年11月2日
皇室通行券主題季第17季

皇室通行券主題季第17季
2020年11月2日

2020年11月2日
主題季第17季：古王祕寶

主題季第17季：古王祕寶
2020年10月14日

2020年10月14日
​平衡性調整：閃電巨人提高生命值

​平衡性調整：閃電巨人提高生命值
2020年10月10日

Blog – Clash Royale

【失落的皇冠特別活動】答題就有機會獲得精裝書！(新增第三題連結)
2020年10月5日

2020年10月5日
皇室通行券主題季第16季

皇室通行券主題季第16季
2020年10月5日

2020年10月5日
主題季第16季：電閃十月

主題季第16季：電閃十月
