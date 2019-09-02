Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2019年9月2日

主題季第3季：我是傳奇
2019年8月17日

【2019 CRL亞洲賽區 S2】選手名單搶先看！
2019年8月15日

【2019 CRL亞洲賽區 S2】賽制搶先看！
2019年8月5日

皇室通行券主題季第2季
2019年8月1日

8月1日遊戲版本更新
2019年7月17日

WCG世界電玩大賽賽事資訊！
