Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2019年6月14日

Blog – Clash Royale

下次更新：全新卡牌！
article image

2019年6月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

6月3日平衡性調整（及相關說明）！
article image

2019年4月15日

Blog – Clash Royale

4月更新！
article image

2019年4月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

4月1日平衡性調整！
article image

2019年3月21日

Blog – Clash Royale

​皇室戰爭職業聯賽20勝挑戰！
article image

2019年3月21日

Blog – Clash Royale

CRL皇室戰爭職業聯賽Q＆A
Previous4445464748Next