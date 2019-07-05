Supercell logo

2019年7月5日

可選更新版本！
2019年7月4日

主題季第1季：大洪水 平衡性調整
2019年7月3日

主題季第1季平衡性調整
2019年7月1日

7月更新詳情！
2019年7月1日

7月更新詳情！
2019年6月27日

亞洲賽區特別活動預告！石質皮卡超人雕像、哥布林公仔等多項周邊公仔在等你！
