Clash Royale News Archive
2019年3月18日
Blog – Clash Royale
針對近期帳號封禁的公開聲明
2019年3月15日
Blog – Clash Royale
【2019 CRL】 皇室戰爭職業聯賽榮耀回歸！
2019年1月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
1月7日平衡性調整！
2018年12月24日
Blog – Clash Royale
揭露野豬騎士與蠻羊騎士的親密關係
2018年12月13日
Blog – Clash Royale
荒野亂鬥！激戰登場！
2018年12月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
十二月更新！
