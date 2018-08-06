Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2018年8月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
8月6日平衡性調整！
2018年7月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
皇家衛隊報到！實戰演練開始！
2018年7月13日
Blog – Clash Royale
什麼是狂暴挑戰？
2018年7月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
7月2日平衡性調整！
2018年6月28日
Blog – Clash Royale
季後賽相關資訊都在這唷！
2018年6月28日
Blog – Clash Royale
【賽事特別活動】6月30日18:00看季後賽直播！回答問題就有機會獲得周邊公仔、徽章、寶石等好禮唷！
