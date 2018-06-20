Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2018年6月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
夏日更新！
2018年6月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
6月20日平衡性調整！
2018年6月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
遊戲裝置較低的版本將無法繼續運行遊戲
2018年6月18日
Blog – Clash Royale
6月23日18:00外卡賽激戰一觸即發！
2018年6月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
CRL亞洲賽區晉級季後賽戰隊名單
2018年6月8日
Blog – Clash Royale
什麼是主流牌組挑戰？
