2018年6月20日

夏日更新！
2018年6月20日

6月20日平衡性調整！
2018年6月20日

遊戲裝置較低的版本將無法繼續運行遊戲
2018年6月18日

6月23日18:00外卡賽激戰一觸即發！
2018年6月17日

CRL亞洲賽區晉級季後賽戰隊名單
2018年6月8日

什麼是主流牌組挑戰？
