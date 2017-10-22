Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2017年10月22日
Blog – Clash Royale
例行賽最終結果出爐！晉級賽區總決賽的是...？
2017年10月19日
Blog – Clash Royale
十月例行賽本週六日迎來最終戰！特別舉辦寶石活動！請務必鎖定賽事直播！
2017年10月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
什麼是鏡像對戰？
2017年10月15日
Blog – Clash Royale
例行賽第五天最新戰況！關鍵前四名是...？
2017年10月12日
Blog – Clash Royale
本週六日例行賽戰況激烈！限量周邊、寶石等你來！
2017年10月11日
Blog – Clash Royale
達陣啦！藍隊獲勝！可是...
Previous
59
60
61
62
63
Next