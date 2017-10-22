Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2017年10月22日

Blog – Clash Royale

例行賽最終結果出爐！晉級賽區總決賽的是...？
article image

2017年10月19日

Blog – Clash Royale

十月例行賽本週六日迎來最終戰！特別舉辦寶石活動！請務必鎖定賽事直播！
article image

2017年10月17日

Blog – Clash Royale

什麼是鏡像對戰？
article image

2017年10月15日

Blog – Clash Royale

例行賽第五天最新戰況！關鍵前四名是...？
article image

2017年10月12日

Blog – Clash Royale

本週六日例行賽戰況激烈！限量周邊、寶石等你來！
article image

2017年10月11日

Blog – Clash Royale

達陣啦！藍隊獲勝！可是...
