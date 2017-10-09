Games
2017年10月9日
Blog – Clash Royale
史詩級更新！10月9日更新詳情！
2017年10月8日
Blog – Clash Royale
例行賽第三天最新戰況！選手表現亮眼！其中領先群雄的是？
2017年10月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
10月9日平衡性調整細節！
2017年10月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
例行賽第二天！最新戰績積分表！究竟是誰分居一、二名？
2017年10月5日
Blog – Clash Royale
精采賽事中文、粵語直播！當然要搭配最專業的主播賽評群啦！
2017年10月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
皇室電台！全新一集精采重點整理！最勁爆的遊戲模式！
