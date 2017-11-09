Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2017年11月9日

Blog – Clash Royale

11月11日迎來東南亞賽區總決賽！直播觀賽！
article image

2017年11月6日

Blog – Clash Royale

東南亞賽區總決賽觀賽資訊！好想看現場比賽，但該怎麼去？
article image

2017年11月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

東南亞賽區總決賽開放報名！限量周邊禮物等你來！
article image

2017年11月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

什麼是淘金大作戰？
article image

2017年10月27日

Blog – Clash Royale

10月29日22點記得觀看國王盃II直播！
article image

2017年10月24日

Blog – Clash Royale

國王盃挑戰牌組介紹
Previous5859606162Next