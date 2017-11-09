Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2017年11月9日
Blog – Clash Royale
11月11日迎來東南亞賽區總決賽！直播觀賽！
2017年11月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
東南亞賽區總決賽觀賽資訊！好想看現場比賽，但該怎麼去？
2017年11月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
東南亞賽區總決賽開放報名！限量周邊禮物等你來！
2017年11月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
什麼是淘金大作戰？
2017年10月27日
Blog – Clash Royale
10月29日22點記得觀看國王盃II直播！
2017年10月24日
Blog – Clash Royale
國王盃挑戰牌組介紹
