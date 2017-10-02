Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2017年10月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
下一次更新將推出：2v2達陣模式！
2017年10月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
例行賽第一天！最新戰績積分表！領先的是..？
2017年10月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
10月1日例行賽！Xiake、YaoYao、Aaron將遇上？
2017年9月29日
Blog – Clash Royale
觀看直播為選手加油！最高5,000寶石獎勵等你來拿！
2017年9月27日
Blog – Clash Royale
你的每日任務會是什麼呢？
2017年9月24日
Blog – Clash Royale
前進例行賽！台灣、港澳、東南亞其他分區代表出爐！
