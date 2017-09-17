Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2017年9月17日

最新！晉級線下決選名單！
2017年9月15日

自定模式聯賽！賽果出爐啦！
2017年9月14日

賽制說明
2017年9月9日

更新搶先報！
2017年9月7日

皇冠錦標賽東南亞賽區即將開打！
2017年8月29日

20勝挑戰結果
