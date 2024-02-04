Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2024年2月4日

夢中情牌
2024年2月3日

15級國王塔玩家將獲得第2個進化欄位
2024年1月26日

創作者牌組推薦
2024年1月19日

各進化卡牌牌組分享
2024年1月10日

1月10日維護內容
2024年1月4日

2024年1月平衡性調整
