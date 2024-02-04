Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2024年2月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
夢中情牌
2024年2月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
15級國王塔玩家將獲得第2個進化欄位
2024年1月26日
Blog – Clash Royale
創作者牌組推薦
2024年1月19日
Blog – Clash Royale
各進化卡牌牌組分享
2024年1月10日
Blog – Clash Royale
1月10日維護內容
2024年1月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
2024年1月平衡性調整
Previous
7
8
9
10
11
Next