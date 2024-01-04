Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2024年1月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
1月活動和挑戰
2023年12月23日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月22日可選更新版本
2023年12月19日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月19日維護內容
2023年12月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月13日平衡性調整
2023年12月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月14日維護內容
2023年12月13日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月13日遊戲更新詳情
Previous
8
9
10
11
12
Next