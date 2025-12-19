A Commitment to Africa’s Games Ecosystem

Fresh from our time at Africa Games Week and Maliyocon, we’re excited to officially share a new chapter for Supercell’s engagement with developers across the African continent.

At Supercell, we’ve always believed that the best teams create the best games. Today, some of the most vibrant creative energy and unique cultural narratives in the world are emerging from Africa. We believe the talent found there will help shape the future of global gaming, and we are committing to its growth through our new grants program.

A Decade of Roots

Our presence on the continent is not new. For the last ten years, we have been deeply committed to Ethiopia and Uganda through our partnership with Speed Schools , a gamified, accelerated learning program. This year marks our 10th anniversary of support, a milestone that has seen over 2.4 million people impacted by this initiative.

Beyond education, we’ve begun building direct relationships with the developer community through initiatives like our emerging market delegations to our Games First conference. These experiences have taught us that unlocking potential is best accelerated through deep partnership.

The Grants Program

The Supercell Grants program is the natural evolution of our presence in the region and our deepening ties with the local developer ecosystem. It is our first major step in turning our commitment into something tangible for studios ready to take their next leap.

This is not a micro-grant program; it is an initial, catalytic commitment designed to give studios a significant boost to overcome key challenges and speed up their growth.

The Details:

The Funding: We are providing substantial, non-dilutive grants. These grants are a standalone initiative funded by Supercell’s social impact arm, separate from our traditional equity-based investments made by Supercell Investments.

The Range: While exact amounts will be customized based on a studio's needs, funding will generally range between $20,000 and $200,000.

Flexibility: We want to empower you to address your most pressing needs, whether that is talent acquisition, game development costs, or operational scaling.

Stay Connected

We are officially launching the program in 2026.

We are currently finalizing the criteria and selection process to ensure we support the right projects as effectively as possible. As we fine-tune the details, we want to hear from you: What would make a program like this most impactful for your studio?

The best way to be the first to know the exact launch date and receive the application link is to fill out the Expression of Interest form below.

Express Your Interest

This program is just one facet of Supercell’s long-term commitment to the continent. By signing up, you’ll also stay in the loop for future initiatives, including our upcoming 2nd emerging market delegation to Games First.

We can’t wait to see what the future of African gaming looks like, and we’re excited to be a part of it!

Maliyocon 2025



