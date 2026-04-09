Boom Beach Is Playable on PC… Now!

For those Commanders who didn’t tune into the recent episode of Beach Talk , surprise! We’ve been working on bringing Boom Beach to Windows PC and are excited to announce that launch day is upon us. If you have a Windows PC and want to play some Boom Beach, head to the official Boom Beach website and download our launcher application that’ll enable you to do just that.



We want to give our players the flexibility to enjoy Boom Beach however they choose, whether that’s on the go via their mobile device, or via their desktop PC at home (or work!). This also opens up Boom Beach to an even wider audience, while giving existing players more ways to play. And as a bonus, Dr. T will be happy - he’s always looking for a bigger audience to show how smart he is.



We’re also excited to share that Finnish games studio Kuuasema has been helping develop and operate Boom Beach behind the scenes and going forward, their development muscle means Boom Beach continues to have an exciting future ahead.



Questions?



How do I get Boom Beach on PC?

Download the Boom Beach launcher from the official Boom Beach website. Once installed, the launcher will run the Windows PC version of the game.



Who created this launcher application?

It was developed in-house at Supercell using trusted development tools.



So this is for Windows PC only, or Mac/Linux too?

Only Windows PC for now.



Is this a separate game or a port?

It’s the same game experience, but adapted and optimized for PC to ensure it plays well with mouse and keyboard controls.



Can you play on mobile and PC at the same time?

Not with the same account! Launching the game on one device will immediately log players out on any other devices. But you can e.g. play the same progress on different devices throughout the day.



So progress will be transferable between mobile and PC versions?

Yes, providing players have a Supercell ID account, they will be able to transfer and/or sync their progress seamlessly between the mobile and PC versions.



So it’s also free to play?

Yes! All of our games are free to play. But there’s an option to make purchases in-game if you want to. And as another note: there is no difference in pricing between mobile and PC versions.



So how can players make purchases in-game via the PC version?

Supercell Store will be integrated into the PC experience. In addition, purchases made in the mobile version via Apple App Store and Google Play Store will reflect on the PC version.



Exactly where will Boom Beach on PC be available?

Boom Beach on PC will be available in all markets where the mobile version is currently live, except South Korea, Australia, and the state of Texas (USA).



Do players need Supercell ID to play on PC?

No, you can start a new game without a Supercell ID account. But if you want to resume progress you made on the mobile version, or make any purchases, you will need a Supercell ID. For purchases, the Supercell ID will then be linked to the Supercell Store.



Is this the first time a Supercell game is coming to PC?

No, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are already on PC, albeit via Google Play Games. More details from a 2023 blog post here .



With Kuuasema on board, does this mean Supercell no longer operates Boom Beach?

There’s still a small team at Supercell overseeing Boom Beach and the game’s future plans. However, with Kuuasema on board, they bring the increased development muscle to keep creating fun new content for our players.