Brawl Stars x Subway Surfers Has Arrived!

For the next four weeks, two worlds collide.



In Brawl Stars, the new season introduces the game's very first racing mode: Subway Run. Ten players, one finish line, dash through checkpoints and see who crosses first. To keep things spicy, players will find Subway Surfers-inspired rewards plus eight “Subway Supers” like Super Sneakers, Hoverboard Charge and Jetpack.

Full details.

Brawl Stars in Subway Surfers... or is it the other way around?!

Over in Subway Surfers, the run heads into Brawl Stars territory, with deserts, crystal mines and more. Players can unlock six new themed characters and, for the first time ever, jump into Showdown, a competitive multiplayer mode where runners race each other for points, rewards, and power-ups. More info.



