Upgrading Global Pricing for Clash of Clans

We believe great games should be available to players everywhere, no matter where they are in the world. It's this belief that drove us to roll out global pricing for Clash of Clans in select regions to better align in-game prices with local costs of goods and services.



The response has been great - and today, we’re rolling out global pricing across more than 100 countries, located in regions such as Latin America, Africa, Eastern Europe, as well as Southeast and Central Asia. This means all in-app purchase prices and the Supercell Store for Clash of Clans will be aligned with the local cost of goods and services in players’ countries.



To keep things fair for everyone, Gold and Event Pass donations through the Supercell Store are not available from players in lower-priced regions to those in higher-priced regions. This helps us maintain the balance while keeping those gifting features you love!



We will continue to review our pricing regularly to ensure it remains appropriate for different markets. Global pricing is one way we're exploring what works best to engage our global player base, so we can continue to create games that as many people as possible play for years and remember forever.