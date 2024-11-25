Town Hall 17 and the Introduction of Minion Prince

The village introduces a new Hero character, Minion Prince, whose arrival not only saved Hammer Jam this month but has helped reveal the new features of Town Hall 17 following an intensive investigation

Clash of Clans players rejoice! The arrival of the village’s latest newcomer, Minion Prince, not only saved fan-favourite event Hammer Jam but now brings the unveiling of the highly speculated in-game update, Town Hall 17.



After first helping solve the Hammerless mystery, the new playable Hero character, ‘Minion Prince, PI’ then offered players his investigative services in the lead-up to Town Hall 17. Revealing the key features of Town Hall 17, Minion Prince captured the new additions on camera, all set against the backdrop of a “justice and order” theme.







The new character specialises in dealing damage from above and weakening defences using his staff. Alongside Minion Prince, players can now pick and choose from the five Heroes from the innovative Hero Hall, where fans can view Hero Skins like never before - including fresh new 3D views!*



Players can also expect to obtain all-new features across defence, troops, spells and buildings, including the ability to merge your Town Hall and Eagle Artillery to create the ultimate mega-weapon - the Inferno Artillery, or the addition of the all new Helper Hut, where The Builder’s Apprentice will finally have his very own Building, and a special helping hand…*







Full update notes here!



*All updates are dependent on individual player Town Hall progress.