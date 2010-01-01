AI Innovation Lab Program Leader
Revolutions surprise and unseat incumbents. That’s what makes them revolutions, not evolutions. AI’s impact on gaming (and the rest of the world) will be a revolution. “No, it’s just language pattern recognition.” “Why would someone play something made by AI?” “AI technologies can’t ever make fun gameplay.” The list of doubts is endless. We are not doubters. 15 Years ago, Supercell emerged from the belief that something special was possible in the realm of games, entertainment, and mobile phones. We believe again that something special is possible again, this time with emerging AI technologies.
Based on this belief, Supercell is establishing a unique program to enable ambitious, visionary, fearless builders to create novel gaming & gaming-related experiences, using the latest technologies available and developing new ones. We have already started piloting this program in Helsinki. We are adding a location in San Francisco. To start, design, and set up the SF program, we are looking for a leader to drive it all.
As the SF AI Innovation Lab leader, we believe you’re excited by a blank sheet - you love the ambition, creativity, and responsibility it represents. As a natural entrepreneur, you can’t wait to get off the page and into the real world, quickly turning ideas into decisions, actions, and results - all leading to this program’s first cohort, later this year. You are ready to beg/borrow/steal whatever is necessary, and you’re 100% hands-on ready to implement it all. This is a full-time, on-site role in the San Francisco/Bay Area.
Responsibilities
Shape and contribute to program vision and design, hand-in-hand with Supercell’s AI Lead and other partners at Supercell
Quickly execute a pilot, using the initial Helsinki-based pilot as a template
Envision, design, set up, and operate a repeatable program
Annual, semi-annual, or quarterly cohorts.
Program resourcing (tools/token credits, technology, location, participant support).
Ongoing mentorship/advisory functions.
Hackathon, Demo Day, and other events set up and execution.
Involvement in all areas of program development, including applicant sourcing, location scouting, budgeting, mentor/advisor recruiting, etc.
Establish and grow AI innovation values, collaboration practices, and approaches, emphasizing and celebrating experimentation, high-risk/high-reward ideas, and long-term thinking.
Envision, design, and test other programs, approaches, and vehicles to accelerate and support AI innovation and transformation across Supercell. The Lab program may only be the start.
Requirements
Demonstrated, applied understanding and passion for rapidly developing AI technologies
Hands-on experience with an accelerator (or similar program), as a participant or manager/mentor/advisor/leader/administrator
Experience, skill, and passion for working with creative concepts and the people who conceive them
A “T-Shaped” professional with a deep skillset in either AI/technology, disruptive innovations, startups, gaming/entertainment, or creative development, coupled with a broad skillset across all aforementioned areas.
Entrepreneurial/Founder Mindset: lean, scrappy, fast, appreciates a scarcity of resources.
Strong network across applicable program areas: AI technology/tools, startups, entertainment, and/or education networks
Proven ability to inspire and mentor innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs
Hands-on startup experience: especially product creation, product-market fit experience, understanding disruptive technologies, understanding users/players/consumers.
Hands-on consumer/entertainment/gaming product/service experience
Onsite work location in SF/Bay Area, full-time during program cohorts, hybrid ok between cohorts (still located in SF/Bay Area).
Significant travel flexibility (and interest) required, spending time in Helsinki, other Supercell studios, and wherever key AI- and innovation-related events are happening around the world.
Travel may vary, and you should anticipate a minimum of up to 50% travel.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $175,000 – $275,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in San Francisco, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to San Francisco is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.