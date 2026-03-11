Chief of Staff, Game Tech
We are looking for an exceptional leader to join our Game Tech organization as a key partner to the CTO, helping shape and drive the evolution of our central Technology organization to reach its ambitious goals.
This role plays a crucial part in enabling Game Tech’s transformation journey. You will own Game Tech's operating system - how the org sets direction, tracks progress, makes decisions, and moves together. Coordinate a broad portfolio of ongoing development initiatives, prioritize and align cross-team efforts, and take ownership of strategic projects from concept to execution. Reporting directly to the CTO, independently lead high-impact initiatives that move the organization forward.
You will also own the project management function for Game Tech, and act as a team lead for a small, high performing team of project managers.
This opportunity is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, enjoys working at the intersection of technology and strategy, and is comfortable navigating a wide range of topics with autonomy, clarity, and strong execution, and excels in leading and coaching people.
What You'll Be Doing
Drive the process for organizational design, headcount and budget management.
Improve operational efficiency by refining way-of-working, governance and decision making structures.
Own Game Tech leadership team operating rhythm and effectiveness.
Own the process of Game Tech’s operational management (e.g., facilitate leadership meetings, MBRs, QBRs, organizational summits, and other executive communications).
Own process for Game Tech’s strategy development, planning and execution (e.g., Game Tech annual clock, annual planning, long term planning, headcount planning).
Own progress tracking against strategic goals, identify risks and proactively remove execution blockers.
Own Game Tech wide communication cadence.
Lead Game Tech Project Management Office, and a team of Project Managers.
Lead cross-functional coordination across Supercell, acting as a liaison to other stakeholders within Supercell.
Serve as the strategic link between Game Tech and game teams, ensuring technology investments are aligned with business priorities and outcomes.
End-to-end ownership of designated special projects.
What You Have
Professional Background: 8+ years of experience in management consulting, investment banking, high-tech, games or a similarly demanding environment that emphasizes strategic thinking and problem-solving.
Experience in people and team leadership.
Experience and enthusiasm working in Tech: Willingness to dive deep into different technologies and previous experience with large tech projects.
Deep interest in Gaming: Genuine enthusiasm for games and the gaming industry, with an understanding that goes beyond a surface-level interest. Ability to engage meaningfully with game teams and contribute valuable insights is essential.
Full Project Ownership: Demonstrated ability to independently manage complex projects from ideation to completion.
Analytical & Communication Skills: Exceptional analytical ability paired with strong written and verbal communication skills. Experience in creating high impact presentations.
Comfort with Ambiguity: Thrives when owning highly ambiguous initiatives; skilled at conceptualizing and structuring undefined problems into concrete plans and workstreams.
Interpersonal & Relationship Skills: Proven track record of developing and maintaining collaborative relationships with diverse stakeholders.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.