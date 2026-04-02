Marketing Intern, Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is one of the most loved mobile games in the world, played by millions every day. We’re looking for a Marketing Intern to join our team and help bring the game to life for players everywhere. This is a hands-on role where you’ll learn by doing, working closely with marketers, creatives, and game team members across a wide range of projects.
If you’re curious, enjoy collaborating, and care about player experience, this could be a great place to start your journey!
This is a paid internship and the length of the internship will be between 6 to 9 months (to be agreed separately).
What You'll Be Doing
Support the planning and execution of marketing campaigns, including game updates, seasonal events, and major content releases.
Work closely with the marketing team and producer to help deliver projects on time and to a high standard.
Coordinate between internal teams and external partners to ensure assets are delivered on time and aligned with the brief.
Help manage content calendars by tracking timelines, approvals, and go-live dates across channels.
Contribute to campaign reporting by gathering data from different channels and turning it into clear summaries.
Support social and community content to help keep players informed and engaged.
Assist with influencer and partnership activities, including coordination, briefing materials, and basic reporting.
Help keep documentation, trackers, and asset libraries organized and up to date.
Support team rituals like weekly agendas and follow-ups when needed.
Stay close to the game by playing regularly and sharing your perspective as a player.
Suggest small improvements to how we work and explore how tools, including AI, can support the team.
What You Have
Some experience (1 to 2 years) and/or studies in marketing, communications, or a related field. This can include internships and school projects.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to keep track of multiple tasks and deadlines.
Clear communication skills. You can write a short brief, a caption, or a simple summary.
Interest in games and player communities. You don't need to be a Clash expert, but enthusiasm for games in general matters.
A collaborative mindset. You’re happy supporting others and learning along the way.
Comfort working in a fast-moving environment where things can (and will!) change.
Comfortable working in tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Notion, Miro, Slack, and Google Workspace.
Fluency in English.
We know not everyone ticks every box, and that’s okay. If this role excites you, we’d love to hear from you!
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Familiarity with mobile games or live service products.
Basic understanding of performance marketing or social media channels.
Exposure to creative or video production workflows.
Experience being part of gaming communities, online or offline.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki. You’ll be working closely with the Clash of Clans marketing team and collaborating with teammates across different disciplines and locations.
We work in a hybrid way but as we value spending time together as a team regularly, we expect you to be ready to spend most of the time working from the office.
Important practicalities
This role is based in Helsinki, Finland, and we welcome applications from individuals who already live and have a right to work in Finland.
To help us understand why this role interests you, we highly encourage you to also include a (non AI generated) application letter with your application.
Application deadline: Sunday April 19th 2026 end of the day (EEST)
Recruiter screening interviews (Zoom): Weeks 18–19
Interviews with the team (Zoom or In person): Weeks 20–24
Final hiring decision: By June 24th 2026
Internship start date: August 24th 2026
What we offer during the internship
During your time with us, you'll be part of a cohort of interns starting together, with shared onboarding, monthly work skill sessions, and social events to build real connections across the group. You'll have both a buddy and a mentor by your side to learn from the best, and regular check-ins to support your growth.
On top of that, you get access to everything Supercell has to offer: private healthcare, subsidized lunch, online learning platforms, a free gym, saunas, and company-funded hangouts organized by Supercellians. And naturally, you will also receive a fair and competitive monthly salary.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.