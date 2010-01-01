Marketing Manager, LATAM

Supercell logo
The Marketing Manager will collaborate with the Americas Marketing team to strategize and implement Supercell’s marketing activities in the Americas, with a pronounced focus on the LATAM market, focused on Brazil. This role is dedicated to ensuring that marketing initiatives are not only efficient and effective but also align seamlessly with broader go-to-market strategies, enhancing Supercell’s engagement and presence in key markets.

Responsibilities:

  • Campaign Management: Oversee and execute marketing campaigns in alignment with strategies developed by the Marketing Lead, ensuring targets are met.
  • Strategic Execution: Manage marketing strategies to ensure they align with overall objectives as set forth by regional and global Marketing Leads.
  • Digital, Social Media, and Influencer Engagement: Spearhead digital campaigns and manage social media and influencer strategies to ensure they resonate with the target audience, achieving desired engagement and conversion metrics.
  • Partnership Collaboration: Collaborate with global teams to manage partnerships that enhance the Supercell brand and drive business growth.
  • Go-to-Market Execution: Execute go-to-market strategies meticulously, ensuring operational excellence and delivery.
  • Alignment: Synchronize marketing efforts with Supercell’s broader brand vision, maintaining consistency across all channels and touchpoints.
  • Strategic Partnerships: Leverage strategic partnerships in the region to collaborate on key initiatives such as events and co-marketing campaigns.

Qualifications:

  • Experience: Minimum of 8+ years in marketing, with a preference for candidates with experience in the gaming or entertainment industries. Experience in executing marketing strategies in the LATAM market, especially Brazil, is highly desirable.
  • Language Proficiency: Fluency in Portuguese required; Spanish is a plus.
  • Market Insight: Deep understanding of the LATAM and North American markets, particularly in gaming, with the ability to tailor strategies to local consumer behaviors and preferences.
  • Digital Expertise: Proven track record in managing effective digital and social media campaigns.
  • Collaboration: Strong collaboration skills to work effectively with global teams and manage significant partnerships.
  • Communication Skills: Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Adaptability: Highly adaptable and resourceful in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

What Success Looks Like:

  • Short-term: Within the first 3 months, demonstrate proficiency in managing and executing aligned marketing campaigns.
  • Mid-term: Within 6 months to 1 year, show measurable success in campaign execution that boosts brand awareness and player engagement.
  • Long-term: Maintain effective collaboration with the Marketing Lead and global teams to ensure robust market presence and continual improvement in engagement metrics and ROI.

Considerations:

  • Travel up to 50% (equivalent to every other week)
  • Role is Hybrid in San Francisco, CA or Remote in Los Angeles, CA or Florida


