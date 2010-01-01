Product Lead, Project R.I.S.E

Responsibilities
Key stakeholder in the game leadership team, working directly with the Game Lead and collaborating closely with your peers across other functions
Support the Game Lead on strategic activities including business strategy, planning, and go to market strategy for soft launch, global launch and post launch live operations
Develop and own the live ops and monetization strategy for the game, taking into account audience expectations and the required milestones and target metrics
Own the roadmap of features and tools needed to grow, innovate and improve live ops of the game, and coordinate their development with relevant stakeholders. Define clear and measurable goals for each initiative driven and understand how it will lead to achieving your business goals.
Bring to the team an understanding of best-in-class F2P live ops activities, feature design and monetization mechanics
Ensure your team's decision making is based on a foundation of solid data and player insights, collaborating closely with key stakeholders across Game Analytics and Research, and continuously assess whether you are prioritizing the highest impact opportunities to improve the player experience and reach your business goals.
Work closely with key cross functional stakeholders across Game Analytics, Research, Live Operations & Monetization, and Marketing, ensuring close alignment with each stakeholder and identifying opportunities for collaboration and growth
Requirements
7+ years of work experience, with at least 3+ years in a leadership role with product ownership and/or team lead responsibilities.
Prior experience on a free-to-play mobile game that has been operated for multiple years with a strong track record of driving sustained growth
Strong understanding of live operations, monetization, and economy and how these capabilities interact with one another and contribute to business success.
Passionate about live operations, ready to be hands on when needed and with a clear vision on how to build and manage a high performing team of operators.
Able to work effectively and drive collaboration within a cross discipline game team including design, engineering, UI/UX, art, and other key functions.
Passion for games and being obsessed with delivering the best player experience.
Nice to have
Experience running live operations for the Chinese market
Working proficiency in Mandarin
The Shanghai studio
As Supercell’s first international game development studio, the Shanghai studio is one of the most exciting things happening in Supercell and a unique opportunity to join at a relatively early stage to help shape our path. Our vision is to be a world-class international studio, making new global hit games while leveraging the unique advantages of the game development scene in China and broader Asia.
