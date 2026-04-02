Product Manager Intern, Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is played by millions of people around the world every day, and behind it is a team constantly learning, experimenting, and improving the experience for players. We’re looking for a Product Manager Intern to join our LiveOps and Monetization team in Helsinki.
In this role, you’ll get hands-on experience working on a live game at global scale, contributing to real features, events, and decisions while learning alongside experienced teammates.
This is a paid internship and the length of the internship will be between 6 to 9 months.
What You'll Be Doing
Support the LiveOps and Monetization team in planning and running in-game events and offers.
Help configure and launch LiveOps content, ensuring everything is set up and goes live as expected.
Analyze player journeys and offer funnels to identify opportunities to improve player experience and performance.
Look at other mobile games to understand how their systems, progression, and monetization work.
Assist in A/B testing by helping frame hypotheses, reviewing results, and sharing learnings with the team.
Turn data into clear summaries and reports that help inform decisions.
Prepare materials for team discussions, including briefs, one-pagers, and post-mortems.
Help track ongoing work and support the team in keeping things moving between releases.
Keep documentation and dashboards up to date so everyone has a clear view of what’s happening.
Suggest small improvements to how we work and explore how tools, including AI, can support the team.
What You Have
Ongoing studies in Business, Product, Economics, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
An analytical and curious mindset. You enjoy understanding why things work.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to keep track of multiple things at once.
Clear communication skills, both written and spoken.
Comfort working with data and forming your own perspective from it.
Interest in games and player experience. You don't need to be a Clash expert, but enthusiasm for games in general matters, and you pay attention to how games are designed and monetized.
A proactive mindset. You take initiative and look for ways to help.
Comfortable working in tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Notion, Miro, Slack, and Google Workspace.
Fluency in English.
We know not everyone ticks every box, and that’s okay. If this role excites you, we’d love to hear from you!
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience coordinating or contributing to projects, releases, or events, even outside a formal work context.
Familiarity with mobile game KPIs (DAU, ARPU, retention, conversion) or A/B testing concepts.
Hands-on experience with production or project tracking tools (Linear, Jira, Asana, or similar).
Interest in game economies, offer design, or player psychology.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki. You’ll be working closely with the Clash of Clans team and collaborating with teammates across different disciplines and locations.
We work in a hybrid way but as we value spending time together as a team regularly, we expect you to be ready to spend most of the time working from the office.
Important practicalities
This role is based in Helsinki, Finland, and we welcome applications from individuals who already live and have a right to work in Finland.
To help us understand why this role interests you, we highly encourage you to also include a (non AI-generated) application letter with your application.
Application deadline: Sunday April 19th 2026 end of the day (EEST)
Recruiter screening interviews (Zoom): Weeks 18–19
Interviews with the team (Zoom or In person): Weeks 20–24
Final hiring decision: By June 24th 2026
Internship start date: August 24th 2026
What we offer during the internship
During your time with us, you'll be part of a cohort of interns starting together, with shared onboarding, monthly work skill sessions, and social events to build real connections across the group. You'll have both a buddy and a mentor by your side to learn from the best, and regular check-ins to support your growth.
On top of that, you get access to everything Supercell has to offer: private healthcare, subsidized lunch, online learning platforms, a free gym, saunas, and company-funded hangouts organized by Supercellians. And naturally, you will also receive a fair and competitive monthly salary.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.